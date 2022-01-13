Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Report: COVID-19 leading cause of death among US police officers in 2021

A report from the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund says COVID-19 was the leading...
A report from the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund says COVID-19 was the leading cause of death among U.S. police officers last year.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – COVID-19 was the leading cause of death among U.S. police officers in 2021, according to a new report.

The report from the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund found more than 300 federal, state and local police officers died because of COVID last year.

Despite the numbers, police officers and law enforcement unions have pushed back against vaccine mandates and have threatened resignations and lawsuits.

COVID is still a significant problem for many law enforcement agencies. Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore said more than 800 members of his department are now in quarantine for COVID.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nacogdoches Independent School District (Source: NISD)
Nacogdoches ISD closing all campuses, facilities due to COVID-19
East Texas schools close due to COVID-19 resurgence
Benjamin Beale, 34, was arrested Tuesday and booked with obstruction of justice and several...
GRAPHIC: Headless torso in freezer, bloody power saw found in bus at New Orleans man’s home, court documents say
The four men who are being looked for are from Paris, Texas.
Smith Co. authorities looking for 4 suspects possibly involved in 32 vehicle burglaries
Chireno ISD will be closed today Wednesday
Chireno ISD closes Wednesday due to water issue

Latest News

President Joe Biden is making his case for voting rights, but the bill will most likely not...
Bush pushes voting bill to Senate
East Texas schools close due to COVID-19 resurgence
A student walks to Roberto Clemente Community Academy in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood on...
Teachers confront half-empty classrooms as virus surges
During the pandemic, Joshua Swiger dieted and exercised his way to half the size he used to be...
Man loses 200 lbs. in weight loss journey after COVID puts him out of business
FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder and president of the pro gun rights organization Oath Keepers...
Founder of Oath Keepers, 10 others charged with seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 Capitol attack