Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Rusk baseball seniors ready for redemption

Rusk Baseball
Rusk Baseball(ktre sports)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSK, Texas (KTRE) - After falling just shy of a state title in 2021, the Rusk baseball team truly believes they have what it takes to claim gold this time around.

Three of the seniors celebrated Signing Day on Wednesday. Pitcher JD Thompson signed with Vanderbilt. Pitcher Mason Cirkle signed with Kansas Wesleyan. Outfielder Will Dixon signed with SFA. The three are ready to get back on the field for the first day of practice on January 21 and get to work.

“It is redemption time,” Thompson said. “We were a few hits shy and a couple of runs short of bringing home the gold medal back to Rusk. I mean now we have to. We cannot fall to that level again. We need to play to the best of our ability and bring it home this year. "

A double play in the seventh inning of the championship game gave Pleasant Grove the win and their third state title. As the Hawks celebrated, Rusk shed their tears and knew they had to get back to work.

“That puts a mindset on us to get back to that level and play good baseball to the end and win the whole thing,” Dixon said.

The game was tough after they knocked off long standing powerhouse Sinton in the semifinals.

“We surprised a lot of people the way we came out,” Cirkle said. “I think we have a good chance to win it all this year.”

Head Coach Ross McMurry knows he will not have to say much to motivate the team when they get back on the field. He knows expectations are high and his team knows those expectations are high.

“Some people will look at expectations and say, ‘Wow, we have to live up to this.’”, McMurry said. “Others will say, ‘it is a real privilege because of what we have done.’ I don’t know if I will have a group of guys like this to coach again. It is something I try to tell myself on the way to work when I do my gratitude list is just say how grateful I am and to never forget these moments with these guys.”

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“They ask them if it would be okay to move their mother and they say ‘No absolutely not. You...
East Texas family fights for justice after mother’s grave was moved
East Texas schools close due to COVID-19 resurgence
Nacogdoches Independent School District (Source: NISD)
Nacogdoches ISD closing all campuses, facilities due to COVID-19
Proposed I-20 corridor route
Proposed Amtrak route to Atlanta contains East Texas stops
Kennard ISD
Kennard ISD closing school until January 18 due COVID outbreak

Latest News

Owen McCown
Owen McCown heading to Colorado, hoping to build on family legacy
.
SFA football set for four home WAC games, three road games in 2022
SFA WAC
SFA football set for four home WAC games, three road games in 2022
Rusk High School student-athletes sign to play at college level
4 Rusk High School athletes sign to play college sports