Texas A&M Forest Service shares tips for wildfire safety during dry season

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The East Texas Forest Service reminds the public that wildfires are becoming more common this time of year.

Jacob Donellan with the Texas A&M Forest Service shared that within the last week, our area has seen about 20 wildfires due to the drier peak season.

“Dry season is a product of La Nina, so this year we are in La Nina and that results in usually warm and dry winters,” said Donellan.

The La Nina season lasts all the way through June. The Texas A&M Forest Service shared we could see potential changes in our area around then.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.