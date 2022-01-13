Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Texas A&M Forest Service shares tips for wildfire safety during dry season

The Texas A&M Forest Service have seen over 20 wildfires in East Texas within the week..
The Texas A&M Forest Service have seen over 20 wildfires in East Texas within the week..(all use)
By Phoebe Green
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The East Texas Forest Service reminds the public that wildfires are becoming more common this time of year.

Jacob Donellan with the Texas A&M Forest Service shared that within the last week, our area has seen about 20 wildfires due to the drier peak season.

“Dry season is a product of La Nina, so this year we are in La Nina and that results in usually warm and dry winters,” said Donellan.

The La Nina season lasts all the way through June. The Texas A&M Forest Service shared we could see potential changes in our area around then.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nacogdoches Independent School District (Source: NISD)
Nacogdoches ISD closing all campuses, facilities due to COVID-19
East Texas schools close due to COVID-19 resurgence
Damon Barnett (Source: Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace Facebook page)
Trinity County sheriff on end of manhunt: ‘If you run, we will catch you’
The four men who are being looked for are from Paris, Texas.
Smith Co. authorities looking for 4 suspects possibly involved in 32 vehicle burglaries
Benjamin Beale, 34, was arrested Tuesday and booked with obstruction of justice and several...
GRAPHIC: Headless torso in freezer, bloody power saw found in bus at New Orleans man’s home, court documents say

Latest News

East Texas schools close due to COVID-19 resurgence
TISD students stop bus as driver suffers medical episode 1
TISD students stop bus as driver suffers medical episode 4
TISD students stop bus as driver suffers medical episode 1
TISD students stop bus as driver suffers medical episode 3
Tyler ISD students helped stop their school bus after their bus driver suffered a medical...
TISD students stop bus as driver suffers medical episode 2