Trinity County authorities searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect

Damon Barnett
Damon Barnett((Source: Trinity County Sheriff's Office))
By Christian Terry
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Authorities with the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a suspect they say is wanted for warrants out of Polk County.

In a Facebook Live from Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace, he said they received a 911 call from a home on French Lane that a man been using Methamphetamine and had fired gunshots inside a house.

A Nixle Alert identified the suspect as Damon Barnett, 40. Wallace said Barnett fled into the woods behind the 429 block of French Lane of FM 355. They are currently searching the woods.

The alert said Barnett is wanted for probation violation warrants out of Polk County. It said Barnett should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, you are asked to dial 911.

