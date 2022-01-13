Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Tyler Grace tabs ,former Harmony coach Tim Russell as new man in charge

Tim Russell (KLTV)
Tim Russell (KLTV)(KLTV)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Grace Community School in Tyler has named Tim Russell as their new head football, coach.

Russell will join the Cougars after a successful run at Harmony. During two different periods of being the Harmony head coach he lead the program to a 106-62 record, making it to the playoffs 12 out of 16 seasons. Russell recently announced he was retiring from Harmony.

Grace finished the 2021 season 2-9 seeing their season end in the TAPPS playoffs.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nacogdoches Independent School District (Source: NISD)
Nacogdoches ISD closing all campuses, facilities due to COVID-19
East Texas schools close due to COVID-19 resurgence
Benjamin Beale, 34, was arrested Tuesday and booked with obstruction of justice and several...
GRAPHIC: Headless torso in freezer, bloody power saw found in bus at New Orleans man’s home, court documents say
The four men who are being looked for are from Paris, Texas.
Smith Co. authorities looking for 4 suspects possibly involved in 32 vehicle burglaries
Chireno ISD will be closed today Wednesday
Chireno ISD closes Wednesday due to water issue

Latest News

Pictured is Eddie Aguilar, Lufkin's new city engineer. (Source: City of Lufkin)
Lufkin announces new city engineer
Bailey Zapp, QB from Western KY, wins
Winner of Earl Campbell Tyler Rose award announced
The Trinity Valley Community College Cheer team practicing for their next season.
Netflix’s Cheer features East Texas college cheer athletes
Rusk baseball seniors ready for redemption