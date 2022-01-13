WATCH: Florida police officer rescues dolphin trapped in fishing net
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
(Gray News) - A Florida police officer saved a dolphin that was caught in a fishing next last month, and the dramatic rescue was all caught on camera.
According to Miami-Dade police, Officer Nelson Silva with the Marine Patrol Unit received a call of a dolphin in distress Dec. 10.
Silva located the young dolphin trapped in a fishing net and was able to free the animal safely by using a knife to cut through the net.
“It’s OK, I got you, buddy,” Silva can be heard saying in the video.
The police department released the body camera footage Wednesday.
