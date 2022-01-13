Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

"Work as a region" says renowned economist to Nacogdoches economic developers

By Donna McCollum
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The economic impact of omicron, worker shortages, and inflation were addressed by expert economist Dr. Ray Perryman in Nacogdoches.

Perryman, “a genius” he’s called by the Wall Street Journal. And ‘the most quoted man in Texas’ by Texas Monthly.

“There are three things that drive the economy,” says the Waco economist living in Odessa. He lists technology, trade patterns and demographics.

The economic researcher says the current state of affairs can’t be solely blamed on the pandemic, in particular the worker shortage.

“A little bit of it is a pandemic problem. The bigger piece of it is we’re just not growing our population very much anymore.”

Perryman Group’s latest forecast indicates statewide growth over the next five years, but at a slower rate in Deep East Texas.

“Texas is going to grow a little over 4% a year. We think this area is going to grow about 3.9% a year in output. That’s a little faster than U.S., a little slower than Texas,” said the economist who joked he dreams numbers making them somewhat of a curse.

In Taylor, just three hours away, Samsung plans a $17 billion chip plant. NEDCO members wonder can Deep East Texas ever be so lucky.

“I think the most important thing in that regard that you can do is number one, be a nice place to live. Probably the single most critical thing is, educate your workforce. If you can create an environment where they can be confident they have workers, they’ll come here.”

Perryman stresses the importance of long-range sustainability. His model to achieve it in Deep East Texas is the only place to have rivalry is Friday Night football.

“It’s absolutely essential that you work as a region. It’s absolutely essential that you do not view yourselves as silos in the middle of this place.”

He adds, the accomplishment is the ability to market a bigger workforce, something essential for economic growth.

Dr. Perryman is confident the U.S. and Texas will recover from inflation and supply shortages as illustrated historically. You can catch all of Dr. Perryman’s interview further in this story.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nacogdoches Independent School District (Source: NISD)
Nacogdoches ISD closing all campuses, facilities due to COVID-19
East Texas schools close due to COVID-19 resurgence
Damon Barnett (Source: Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace Facebook page)
Trinity County sheriff on end of manhunt: ‘If you run, we will catch you’
The four men who are being looked for are from Paris, Texas.
Smith Co. authorities looking for 4 suspects possibly involved in 32 vehicle burglaries
Benjamin Beale, 34, was arrested Tuesday and booked with obstruction of justice and several...
GRAPHIC: Headless torso in freezer, bloody power saw found in bus at New Orleans man’s home, court documents say

Latest News

The Texas A&M Forest Service have seen over 20 wildfires in East Texas within the week..
Texas A&M Forest Service shares tips for wildfire safety during dry season
East Texas schools close due to COVID-19 resurgence
TISD students stop bus as driver suffers medical episode 1
TISD students stop bus as driver suffers medical episode 4
TISD students stop bus as driver suffers medical episode 1
TISD students stop bus as driver suffers medical episode 3
Tyler ISD students helped stop their school bus after their bus driver suffered a medical...
TISD students stop bus as driver suffers medical episode 2