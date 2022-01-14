Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
2 captured after fleeing traffic stop near SFA campus

By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 8:30 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - According to a spokesperson for Stephen F. Austin State University, three people fled a traffic stop near campus.

According to Graham Garner with SFA, around 7 p.m., Nacogdoches police officers made a traffic stop near Panda Express. Three people fled the vehicle, two of whom were captured. One ran in a direction away from campus. There were no observable firearms involved.

University police have stepped up their patrols around campus as an added precaution, but there is no perceived threat to the campus or its community, Garner says.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

