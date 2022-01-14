Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
A Better East Texas: Omicron

By Pat Stacey
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The omicron variant continues to make headlines across the world.

Depending on where you are, the headlines may be more relevant or less relevant. For example, many larger cities across the U.S. are dealing with the current impact of COVID-19 differently than we are.

Ultimately, it is easy for us to get a little more complacent, at times, because we typically don’t see testing that is not available. We don’t see lines outside of clinics.

Yet, because history suggests that this wave will hit here soon, it is impossible to ignore statistics in Texas that are very real and troubling. Hospitalizations, cases of COVID-19 and positive test results are up, deaths are down. Those are the ultimate hallmarks of this variant.

Thankfully, deaths are down but more than 10,000 people are hospitalized in Texas with confirmed infections. So while omicron is less lethal, it is more contagious and that is once again taxing the health care system.

Hospital staffs are wearing very thin, both because of their own COVID-19 infections as well as a shortage of staffing. And this results in a reduction in healthcare systems being able to treat non-COVID-19 needs. People are again putting off needed treatments which will impact our community down the road in the form of more cancer and cardiac issues.

So you get the picture. We need to continue our personal protection practices against COVID-19, they work and will eventually give our first responders a break and will make for a Better East Texas.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

