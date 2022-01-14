Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Carthage’s Keaontay Ingram declares for the NFL Draft

Keaontay Ingram
Keaontay Ingram(USC roster photo)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - Former Carthage standout Keaontay Ingram now has his eyes set on the big time stage.

Ingram announced on twitter Thursday that he would be declaring for the NFL Draft. Ingram spent three years at Texas and then transferred to USC. The running back still had one year of eligibility left due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In total, Ingram had 495 rushing attempts for 2,722 and 16 touchdowns. He also added 89 career catches for 669 yards and six touchdowns.

Ingram has been selected to play in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Texas schools close due to COVID-19 resurgence
Nacogdoches Independent School District (Source: NISD)
Nacogdoches ISD closing all campuses, facilities due to COVID-19
Bradon Grable (Source: Angelina County Jail website)
DPS arrests Lufkin teen after search warrant uncovers child porn
Damon Barnett (Source: Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace Facebook page)
Trinity County sheriff on end of manhunt: ‘If you run, we will catch you’
The four men who are being looked for are from Paris, Texas.
Smith Co. authorities looking for 4 suspects possibly involved in 32 vehicle burglaries

Latest News

Left to right: Hudson's Kaanan Holder and Diboll's Percy Chavis recently both joined the 1,000...
Hudson’s Kannan Holder, Diboll’s Percy Chavis joins 1,000 point club
Tim Russell (KLTV)
Tyler Grace tabs ,former Harmony coach Tim Russell as new man in charge
Rusk Baseball
Rusk baseball seniors ready for redemption
Owen McCown
Owen McCown heading to Colorado, hoping to build on family legacy