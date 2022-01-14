Darrell Barbay leaving Jasper to take over in Mansfield, La

JASPER, Texas (KLTV) - After a decade of success in Jasper, athletic director and head football coach Darrell Barbay is crossing the state line and heading to Mansfield, Louisiana.

Mansfield High School made the hire official on Friday morning.

We feel fortunate and excited to have a coach the caliber of Darrell Barbay be a part of the Wolverine Family,” said Mansfield Principal, Anesha Ross in a statement on the school’s website. “He’s a proven winner and comes highly regarded within the Texas high school coaching ranks. We had a lot of interest in the position, and he emerged over the selection process as the best fit to lead the Wolverine athletic and football programs into the future.”

In 10 years at Jasper, Barbay made the playoffs 10 times. He finishes his time at Jasper with an overall record of 86-32. His teams won six district titles. Overall his coaching record sits at 160-85. Barbay takes over a program that went 4-7 last season, finishing third in their district and losing in the first round of the playoffs.

