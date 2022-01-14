First Alert: The wind machine will get cranking this weekend, bringing back the cold

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Some big changes are coming our way this weekend, courtesy of a Canadian cold front that will arrive in our part of east Texas right around daybreak Saturday.

The rain chance with the front is only a meager, 20%, due to a lack of moisture for the front to work with. Outside of some clouds and a few sprinkles moving in on Saturday, most areas will look to remain dry with the cold frontal passage.

The bigger story for us on Saturday will be the blustery, north winds that will come in at 15 to 20 mph, gusting to over 30 mph at times throughout the afternoon hours. These cold, northerly winds will keep that chill in the air all day long as temperatures will start off around 50-degrees before quicky falling into the 40′s by the mid-morning hours. Those temperatures will generally stay in those middle 40′s all day long. When you factor in those brisk, northwest winds, our wind chill values will generally be in the 30′s.

The gusty winds will enhance our wildfire risk across east Texas on Saturday. The combination of these winds with low humidity and dry fuels is the perfect recipe for any small spark to spread quickly. Just be smart on how you deal with disposing of cigarettes or operating machinery.

The cold air coming in behind this Canadian cold front will set us up for a couple of light freezes in east Texas as skies clear out during the day on Sunday. Sunday and Monday mornings will feature wake-up temperatures in the lower 30′s.

It will be a cool sunshine on Sunday as daytime highs only reach the lower 50′s due to cool breezes remaining in place.

Cold mornings will then give way to seasonally cool afternoons under lots of blue sky on Monday and Tuesday of next week before another storm system looks to have an impact on our part of the state by the middle-to-latter part of next week.

This mid-week storm system is going to be interesting to watch since the cold air will start to come in late Wednesday, into Thursday. There are signs that some embedded disturbances may track on top of the cooler air to bring some light rain to our region by Thursday and Friday.

