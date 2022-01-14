Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Former Longview Lobo Trent Williams earns All- Pro honors, 3 Cowboys make the cut

NFL teams face potential forfeits for COVID-19 outbreaks
NFL teams face potential forfeits for COVID-19 outbreaks(WFIE)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Trent Williams’ comeback from cancer reached another level Friday morning when the left tackle garbed first tam All-Pro honors.

Williams received 46 of the 50 possible votes for his position. Williams didn’t allow a sack all season.

The honor comes just two years after he was diagnosed with a rare cancer, Dermatofibrosarcoma protuberans. Last season Williams made the Pro Bowl and this year he can add All-Pro to his resume for the first time.

In regards to the Cowboys, right guard Zack Martin, linebacker Micah Parsons and corner back Trevon Diggs were first team selections as well.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bradon Grable (Source: Angelina County Jail website)
DPS arrests Lufkin teen after search warrant uncovers child porn
East Texas schools close due to COVID-19 resurgence
COVID cases force Lamar women’s basketball to forfeit New Years Day game against SFA
2 juveniles captured after traffic stop in allegedly stolen car near SFA campus
Damon Barnett (Source: Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace Facebook page)
Trinity County sheriff on end of manhunt: ‘If you run, we will catch you’
Source: Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
Person hospitalized with minor injuries after shots-fired incident in Garrison

Latest News

Darrell Barbay
Darrell Barbay leaving Jasper to take over in Mansfield, La
Hudson, Jasper girls soccer teams win on Day 1 of Hudson Invitational
Hudson’s Kannan Holder, Diboll’s Percy Chavis joins 1,000 point club
NFL fines Amari Cooper for COVID protocol violation