Garrison man arrested in firearm assault incident

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A Garrison man has been arrested after authorities say he physically attacked someone with a gun.

David Lawrence Davis II, 33, was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The Nacogdoches Sheriff’s Office said deputies were sent to the 700 block of Project Road around 12:40 p.m. Thursday on reports of an assault with a firearm. The report states that deputies found the victim had been not been shot, but rather physically attacked with the gun itself.

The report alleges that Davis had fled on foot before deputies arrived, though he was apparently discovered in a residence on FM 138 around 2 p.m., about a mile away from the scene of the altercation. Davis was taken into custody without incident.

Garrison ISD, which is located near the reported incident, was locked down briefly as a precaution.

