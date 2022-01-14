Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Governor Abbott, TDEM Ready State Resources In Response To Elevated Fire Weather Throughout Texas

A large grass fire near White River Lake in Crosby County (Source: Texas A&M Forest Service,...
A large grass fire near White River Lake in Crosby County (Source: Texas A&M Forest Service, Twitter)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 5:05 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (News Release) - Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to ready resources in response to increased fire weather conditions across the state this weekend. The Texas A&M Forest Service warns that elevated to critical fire weather is forecast for West Texas, South Plains, Big Country, Permian Basin, Big Bend, and the border region through the end of the week.

The Texas A&M Forest Service is forecasting increased fire danger Saturday for areas along and west of Interstate-35. Saturday’s fire environment will be dominated by very strong north winds following an early morning cold front. The combination of strong winds over a landscape covered in freeze-cured grasses will support increased wildfire activity. Cool temperatures, however, should keep the potential for significant wildfires low.

“Additional resources have been readied ahead of elevated critical fire weather conditions across our state and Texas is fully prepared to address any potential wildfires in the coming days,” said Governor Abbott. “As we continue to monitor the weather and communicate with local partners, Texans are encouraged to follow the guidance of their community officials and other emergency response personnel.”

The following resources have been deployed by the Texas A&M Forest Service: 2 Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS) strike teams, including 33 firefighters and 10 fire engines; two large air tankers; three Single Engine Air Tankers (SEATS); and two air attack aerial supervision aircrafts and a lead plane. Additionally, 19 dozers, 4 engines and 11 incident commanders from Texas A&M Forest Service are prepositioned in areas of concern should they be needed and two Emergency Medical Task Force (EMTF) Wildland Support Units are on standby to be deployed if necessary.

Texans can visit ready.gov/wildfires or tfsweb.tamu.edu for wildfire safety tips and resources.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI and Texas DPS are assisting a hostage situation at the Congregation Beth Israel in...
FBI assisting with hostage situation at synagogue in DFW area
The FBI and Texas DPS are assisting a hostage situation at the Congregation Beth Israel in...
Captor killed, hostages safe after Texas synagogue standoff, officials say
Officials talk about proposed Amtrak passage through East Texas
David Davis was arrested Thursday after authorities accused him of physically attacking someone...
Garrison man arrested in firearm assault incident
A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City. A lawsuit...
Woman sues Walmart over the pants delivery drivers must wear

Latest News

Texas A&M students returned to campus over the weekend as they prepare for classes to begin...
Texas A&M students return to campus amid Omicron surge
Texas A&M students return to campus amid Omicron surge
Texas A&M students return to campus amid Omicron surge
Law enforcement teams stage near Congregation Beth Israel while conducting SWAT operations in...
Texas rabbi: Captor grew ‘belligerent’ late in standoff
Space Heater safety tips
Safety tips for using heating equipment this Winter
Boil water graphic/Photo credit: WDAM
City of Nacogdoches issues boil-water notice for area north of US 259