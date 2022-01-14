Hudson’s Kannan Holder, Diboll’s Percy Chavis joins 1,000 point club

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Two friends from different Angelina County schools joined the 1,000 point club just days apart.

Kaanan Holder surpassed the 1,000 point mark in a 60-49 win over Huntsville on January 7. 950 of Holder’s points have come in the last 47 games of his junior and senior season.

“It feels good to know that all the hard work I have put in paid off,” Holder said. “All the hours of work have been fun.”

Four days later, Diboll’s Percy Chavis III cleared the 1,000 point mark in the Lumberjack’s 68-48 win over Hemphill.

“It is special because you have dreamed about it since being a kid,” Chavis said. “It is a big deal because many people try to reach it but haven’t reached it yet. I couldn’t be here with this if it was not for the four teams I played with at Diboll.”

Holder and Chavis played together over the summer and worked out on the court. It is only fitting that the two friends who pushed each other to get better in the offseason would find success at the same time during the season.

“We played a lot and pushed each other for hours,” Holder said. “It was special that we both hit it.”

