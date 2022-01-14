Judge Costa to leave 5th Circuit in August

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A judge on the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will step down in August.

A federal courts website says Judge Gregg Costa of Houston gave notice on Wednesday. The site says the vacancy takes effect Aug. 5. No reason was given and the court did not immediately respond to a request for a statement.

Costa, who turns 50 this year, has been on the appeals court since 2014. He was nominated to the court by President Barack Obama.

The 5th Circuit hears appeals of federal cases from Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi.

