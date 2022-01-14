Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
NFL fines Amari Cooper for COVID protocol violation

By Caleb Beames
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
FRISCO, Texas (KLTV) - Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper is the latest NFL player to be fined for violating the league’s COVID-19 protocols.

According to Todd Archer from ESPN, Cooper was fined $14,650 for not wearing a mask to a Dallas Mavericks game he recently attended. According to the league’s policy, unvaccinated players can sporting events but must sit in a luxury suite with a mask and not be surrounded by more than 10 people. Cooper was courtside.

Cooper missed two games earlier in the season after testing positive for COVID-19.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

