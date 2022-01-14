Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
OSHA: Cliffside Helium plant committed “willful” safety violations

By KFDA DIGITAL
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:40 AM CST
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - According to a federal work-safety report on Thursday, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management violated safe handling policies at the Cliffside Helium Enrichment Unit in Amarillo.

OSHA said in a statement that this is the first time they have invoked their egregious violation policy in citing unsafe conditions at a federal facility.

OSHA issued 21 notices of unsafe working conditions to BLM related to the handling of chemicals at the Cliffside plant.

These violations carry a penalty of more than $1 million in the private sector, but monetary penalties are not assessed to federal agencies for failure to comply with OSHA standards.

OSHA said it found five willful violations for failure to perform inspections and tests on process equipment, as well as six safety violations that included failing to train workers to understand the purpose and function of the energy control program.

“OSHA found the Bureau of Land Management’s Cliffside Helium Enrichment Unit willfully and repeatedly failed to take required safety measures to ensure the facility’s compliance with federal safety and health procedures and protect employees from chemical production hazards,” said Assistant Secretary of Labor for Occupational Safety and Health Douglas Parker.

The agency said the BLM has 15 business days from receipt of its notices to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director or appeal the notices.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

