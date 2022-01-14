Person hospitalized with minor injuries after shots-fired incident in Garrison

GARRISON, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating an altercation in the Garrison area Wednesday.

The incident involved gunfire, according to sheriff’s officials. One person suffered minor injuries, and has been taken to a local hospital.

Though shots were fired, no one appears to have been hit.

A suspect has been taken into custody by the sheriff’s office, and investigators continue to gather information and evidence.

Additional details on the incident will be released when possible.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.