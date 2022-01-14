Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Person hospitalized with minor injuries after shots-fired incident in Garrison

Source: Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
Source: Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARRISON, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating an altercation in the Garrison area Wednesday.

The incident involved gunfire, according to sheriff’s officials. One person suffered minor injuries, and has been taken to a local hospital.

Though shots were fired, no one appears to have been hit.

A suspect has been taken into custody by the sheriff’s office, and investigators continue to gather information and evidence.

Additional details on the incident will be released when possible.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Texas schools close due to COVID-19 resurgence
Nacogdoches Independent School District (Source: NISD)
Nacogdoches ISD closing all campuses, facilities due to COVID-19
Bradon Grable (Source: Angelina County Jail website)
DPS arrests Lufkin teen after search warrant uncovers child porn
Damon Barnett (Source: Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace Facebook page)
Trinity County sheriff on end of manhunt: ‘If you run, we will catch you’
The four men who are being looked for are from Paris, Texas.
Smith Co. authorities looking for 4 suspects possibly involved in 32 vehicle burglaries

Latest News

Covid In the ER
Covid In the ER
Inflation Impact Shopping
Inflation Impact Shopping
Mental Health
Mental Health Smith County
Both southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 59 South are blocked after an 18-wheeler’s trailer caught...
SB traffic on US 59 south of Nacogdoches being diverted after 18-wheeler fire
PHOTOS: Southbound traffic on US 59 south of Nacogdoches being diverted after 18-wheeler fire