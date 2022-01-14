SFA official, graduate discuss student loan payment strategies

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The student loan payment pause is in its second extension. KTRE’s Donna McCollum spoke with SFA Financial Aid Director Rachele Garrett and SFA graduate Joe Reyes about their suggestions to avoid being overwhelmed when the bills come due.

The pause includes a suspension of loan payments, a 0% interest rate and stopped collections on defaulted loans.

The payment restart date is May 1. Financial aid counselors urge borrowers to prepare now for payments to resume.

According to Rachele Garrett, the university has about 11,000 students receiving some type of financial assistance.

