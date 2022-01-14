Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Smoky chicken-barbecue pizza by Mama Steph

An incredibly easy and delicious dinner idea!
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smoky chicken barbecue pizza .... it’s simple to make and the blend of chicken, smoked cheese, and a touch of red onion will wake your tastebuds right up!

Smoky chicken-barbecue pizza

1 pizza crust (I used a premade dough; you can even use a Boboli prebaked crust if you like)

1/2 cup or so of good barbecue crust

1 cup shredded rotisserie chicken breast

4 slices smoked Gouda

1 cup shredded mozzarella

1/2 cup chopped red onion

Method:

Press pizza crust into a baking sheet; preheat oven to temperature designated by recipe or package directions

Spread barbecue sauce on the crust.

Spread the chicken over the pizza, then top with the cheeses and a drizzle more of barbecue sauce. Top with chopped red onion.

Bake for 15 minutes or until crust is golden brown and cheeses are melted.

Remove from oven, allow to sit for five minutes, then cut and serve.

