SB traffic on US 59 south of Nacogdoches being diverted after 18-wheeler fire

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Both southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 59 South are blocked after an 18-wheeler’s trailer caught on fire Thursday afternoon.

A post on the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office Facebook warned motorists traveling that stretch of Highway 59 to expect delays while emergency responders are still trying to clear the scene.

Drivers on U.S. 59 S. should be cautious and expect delays while emergency responders clear the scene of a vehicle fire. No injuries were reported. Posted by Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, January 13, 2022

The Lufkin office of the Texas Department of Transportation tweeted that southbound traffic on that section of Highway 59 is being diverted to one lane of the northbound side of the road.

ALERT: 18-wheeler fire reported on US 59 South in Nacogdoches County. Southbound lanes are being contraflowed in northbound lanes until scene clears. Motorists should remain alert and obey all traffic control. pic.twitter.com/kvEeLm3CTI — TxDOT Lufkin (@TxDOTLufkin) January 13, 2022

“Motorists should remain alert and obey all traffic control” the TxDOT tweet stated.

Nacogdoches County Sheriff Jason Bridges said the truck drive complained of health issues due to smoke inhalation, so EMS personnel were called to the scene to check the person out.

