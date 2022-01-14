Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

‘Speak up’: Houston girl, 16, fatally shot as she walked dog

Police continue looking for who fatally shot a 16-year-old Houston girl as she walked her dog.
Police continue looking for who fatally shot a 16-year-old Houston girl as she walked her dog.(WIFR)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) - Police continue looking for who fatally shot a 16-year-old Houston girl as she walked her dog.

The teenager, Diamond Alvarez, was only a few blocks away from her home in southwest Houston when police say she was shot multiple times at around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday.  Houston police say Alvarez was found on the side of a street next to a large grassy area.

Alvarez’s mother, Anna Machado, says after she heard gunshots and couldn’t get a hold of her daughter, she rushed out of her home. After finding her daughter, Machado says she tried to perform CPR but could not save her.

Diamond’s family described her as an outgoing person who was a hard worker and brought joy to everyone she met.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bradon Grable (Source: Angelina County Jail website)
DPS arrests Lufkin teen after search warrant uncovers child porn
East Texas schools close due to COVID-19 resurgence
Damon Barnett (Source: Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace Facebook page)
Trinity County sheriff on end of manhunt: ‘If you run, we will catch you’
COVID cases force Lamar women’s basketball to forfeit New Years Day game against SFA
2 juveniles captured after traffic stop in allegedly stolen car near SFA campus
Two Tyler ISD students helped stop their school bus after their drive suffered a medical episode.
Tyler Legacy students safely stop bus as driver suffers medical emergency

Latest News

The John Minor Wisdom U.S. Court of Appeals building in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Judge Costa to leave 5th Circuit in August
East Texas schools close due to COVID-19 resurgence
Hudson, Jasper girls soccer teams win on Day 1 of Hudson Invitational
To prevent shortages from getting worse, Doty encourages consumers to patiently wait for the...
UT Tyler professor explains supply chain woes causing food shortages