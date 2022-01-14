Texans fire David Culley; NFL left with 1 Black head coach

HOUSTON (AP) - The Houston Texans have fired coach David Culley after just one season.

General manager Nick Caserio said it was a “difficult but necessary decision.” Houston went 4-13 this season, losing 28-25 to Tennessee in its finale. Culley was one of three Black coaches in the NFL this season, and two have been fired this week.

The Miami Dolphins fired Brian Flores on Monday after a 9-8 season, leaving Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin as the only Black coach.

The 66-year-old Culley spent 43 years as a college and NFL assistant.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.