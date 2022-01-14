Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Tim Allen to star in ‘The Santa Clause’ limited series on Disney+

Tim Allen stars as Santa alongside Martin Short as Jack Frost in "The Santa Clause 3: The...
Tim Allen stars as Santa alongside Martin Short as Jack Frost in "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause."(AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Tim Allen is set to reprise his role as Scott Calvin in a new Disney+ original limited series with the working title “The Santa Clause.”

Disney announced Friday that production is set to begin in Los Angeles in March.

In the new series, Calvin is approaching his 65th birthday and realizes he can’t be Santa forever. He sets out to find a suitable replacement while preparing his family to move out of the North Pole.

Audiences were first introduced to Allen’s character in the 1994 film “The Santa Clause,” which became an instant holiday classic. Allen went on to play the role in two sequels, 2002′s “The Santa Clause 2″ and 2006′s “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause.”

Disney did not give further details or disclose an estimated release date for the series.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bradon Grable (Source: Angelina County Jail website)
DPS arrests Lufkin teen after search warrant uncovers child porn
East Texas schools close due to COVID-19 resurgence
COVID cases force Lamar women’s basketball to forfeit New Years Day game against SFA
2 juveniles captured after traffic stop in allegedly stolen car near SFA campus
Damon Barnett (Source: Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace Facebook page)
Trinity County sheriff on end of manhunt: ‘If you run, we will catch you’
Source: Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
Person hospitalized with minor injuries after shots-fired incident in Garrison

Latest News

David Davis was arrested Thursday after authorities accused him of physically attacking someone...
Garrison man arrested in firearm assault incident
Janiya Wattley
VIDEO: Police arrest woman who allegedly robbed wig store at gunpoint
A filed application shows the singer-songwriter wants to add a burial chamber to his Suffolk...
Singer Ed Sheeran wants to build a ‘burial zone’ at his home
Darrell Brooks Jr. is accused of plowing his SUV through a suburban Christmas parade, killing...
Waukesha parade suspect to stand trial for murder