Trump visiting Texas to rally supporters ahead of midterm elections

FILE - Former President Donald Trump smiles as he pauses while speaking to supporters at a...
FILE - Former President Donald Trump smiles as he pauses while speaking to supporters at a Turning Point Action gathering in Phoenix, July 24, 2021.(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 3:59 PM CST
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Former President Donald J. Trump is visiting the Lone Star State at month’s end to rally supporters in the Houston area ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

The rally is scheduled for January 29 in Conroe, Texas, north of Houston, at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds.

Before visiting Southeast Texas, Trump is scheduled to meet with supporters in Florence Arizona on January 15.

Trump has endorsed dozens of republican candidates for the 2022 midterm elections and experts say he still wields a lot of influence within the GOP.

At one of his most recent public events, however, the former president was booed by a small group of people when he revealed he had received a COVID-19 booster vaccine during an interview with conservative pundit Bill O’Reilly.

