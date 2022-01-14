Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WEBXTRA: Diboll softball begins work, hoping to return to state

By Caleb Beames
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - The UIL officially kicked off softball season on Friday, allowing schools to hold their first practices.

The Diboll Ladyjacks took the field during the afternoon with high expectations this year after making it to the 3A State Championship game last season.

The team will be tested with tough tournament play early but should be considered favorites in their district.

This will also be the final season for coach Hayland Hardy. Hardy is retiring after 26 years of coaching and teaching.

