Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Baylor vaccination rate soars above county rate ahead of semester start

By Rosemond Crown
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 6:23 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Although Waco and McLennan County is experiencing its largest COVID-19 surge, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District says its not worried about Baylor students worsening the spread.

This weekend more than 15,000 students will return to Waco as classes start Tuesday at Baylor amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The university briefly considered the idea of starting off the semester fully online but finally decided on an in-person semester with precautions like providing free tests, vaccines and free N95 masks to all faculty members.

“We really feel that the Baylor campus is the safest place for our students, faculty and staff to be,” according to Jason Cook, Vice President of Marketing and Communications for Baylor University.

“Baylor has done a really good job of setting up their testing programs, they’ve done a really good job of getting students vaccinated,” said Lashonda Malrey-Horne, the director of the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District.

In fact 80% of the Baylor campus is vaccinated, far ahead of the county where only 52 % of residents are fully vaccinated.

But in preparation for when COVID-19 cases do pop up on campus, Baylor is asking in-state students to have a quarantine plan while the university makes a plan for out of state students.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI and Texas DPS are assisting a hostage situation at the Congregation Beth Israel in...
FBI assisting with hostage situation at synagogue in DFW area
The FBI and Texas DPS are assisting a hostage situation at the Congregation Beth Israel in...
Captor killed, hostages safe after Texas synagogue standoff, officials say
Officials talk about proposed Amtrak passage through East Texas
David Davis was arrested Thursday after authorities accused him of physically attacking someone...
Garrison man arrested in firearm assault incident
A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City. A lawsuit...
Woman sues Walmart over the pants delivery drivers must wear

Latest News

Texas A&M students return to campus amid Omicron surge
Texas A&M students return to campus amid Omicron surge
Law enforcement teams stage near Congregation Beth Israel while conducting SWAT operations in...
Texas rabbi: Captor grew ‘belligerent’ late in standoff
Space Heater safety tips
Safety tips for using heating equipment this Winter
Boil water graphic/Photo credit: WDAM
City of Nacogdoches issues boil-water notice for area north of US 259
Meet Wordle, the internet's latest obsession.
‘Wordle’ is internet’s latest gaming obsession