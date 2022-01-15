Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
FBI assisting with hostage situation at synagogue in DFW area

The FBI and Texas DPS are assisting a hostage situation at the Congregation Beth Israel in...
The FBI and Texas DPS are assisting a hostage situation at the Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville Texas, according to Colleyville Police Sgt. Dara Nelson. (Source: WFAA via CNN Newsource)
By Gary Bass
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEYVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - UPDATED: Police in Colleyville, which is located in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, have sent their SWAT team to a hostage situation synagogue in the 6100 block of Pleasant Run Road.

People in the immediate area of the synagogue have been asked to evacuate, according to a post on the Colleyville Police Department Facebook page.

“The situation at the 6100 block of Pleasant Run Road posted about earlier remains ongoing,” a post on the Colleyville Police Department Facebook page stated. “We ask that you continue to avoid the area. We will continue to provide updates via Facebook.”

The Colleyville Police Department issued their update to the original post at 1:20 p.m. Saturday. A second update at 2:20 p.m. stated that the situation is still ongoing.

“Heavy police activity has been reported at Congregation Beth Israel Saturday afternoon,” stated a Gray News Media story. "

Colleyville Police Sgt. Dara Nelson reported there is “no threat to the general public” at this time, according to CNN.

According to a story from Fox 4 News (KDFW), FBI agents are assisting police at the scene.

