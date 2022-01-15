Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Pence family bunny Marlon Bundo dies

The Pence family and pet Marlon Bundo. The rabbit died on Saturday, according to a social media...
The Pence family and pet Marlon Bundo. The rabbit died on Saturday, according to a social media post by Pence's daughter.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Marlon Bundo, the beloved pet rabbit of former Vice President Mike Pence’s family, has died.

Charlotte Pence, the vice president’s daughter, made the announcement on Instagram Saturday, writing, “Rest in sweet peace, little bunny.”

The Pence family pet made the unusual journey from Craigslist to the Naval Observatory, inspiring multiple children’s books.

The books were written by Charlotte Pence, the vice president’s daughter and illustrated by second lady Karen Pence.

All proceeds went to charity, and there was also even a parody book by John Oliver that also became a hit.

Pundits nicknamed the rabbit “BOTUS” for Bunny of the United States.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID cases force Lamar women’s basketball to forfeit New Years Day game against SFA
2 juveniles captured after traffic stop in allegedly stolen car near SFA campus
Bradon Grable (Source: Angelina County Jail website)
DPS arrests Lufkin teen after search warrant uncovers child porn
David Davis was arrested Thursday after authorities accused him of physically attacking someone...
Garrison man arrested in firearm assault incident
Source: Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
Person hospitalized with minor injuries after shots-fired incident in Garrison
East Texas schools close due to COVID-19 resurgence

Latest News

The South is facing a winter storm.
Severe winter storm affecting 65M+ Americans
The FBI and Texas DPS are assisting a hostage situation at the Congregation Beth Israel in...
Ranting man apparently takes hostages at Texas synagogue
Satellite imagery captures the eruption of an underwater volcano near the Pacific nation of...
Volcano erupts in Pacific, West Coast under tsunami advisory
The FBI and Texas DPS are assisting a hostage situation at the Congregation Beth Israel in...
FBI assisting with apparent hostage situation in Texas