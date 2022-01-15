Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

A Wind Advisory is in effect until 6PM this evening.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 7:24 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly cloudy and windy today. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 6PM this evening for strong northwesterly winds, with gusts between 30-40mph likely. Temperatures this afternoon will peak in the upper 30s and 40s but will feel cooler due to the wind chill. Overnight, we’ll drop down into the low 30s, and see highs tomorrow in the low 50s. Sunny skies for tomorrow, but still windy. By Tuesday, our highs are back in the low 70s until another front moves through later in the week. We’ll generally have sunny to partly cloudy skies through the extended forecast period. As of right now, there is no rain in the next seven days; however, that could change. There are some signals we could see rain later next week; I just don’t have confidence at this point to include it in the forecast.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID cases force Lamar women’s basketball to forfeit New Years Day game against SFA
2 juveniles captured after traffic stop in allegedly stolen car near SFA campus
Source: Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
Person hospitalized with minor injuries after shots-fired incident in Garrison
Bradon Grable (Source: Angelina County Jail website)
DPS arrests Lufkin teen after search warrant uncovers child porn
David Davis was arrested Thursday after authorities accused him of physically attacking someone...
Garrison man arrested in firearm assault incident
East Texas schools close due to COVID-19 resurgence

Latest News

Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips 1-15-22
Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips
KTRE First Alert Weekend Webcast
First Alert: The wind machine will get cranking this weekend, bringing back the cold
KTRE First Alert Weekend Webcast
KTRE First Alert Weekend Webcast
KTRE First Alert Weekend Outlook
KTRE First Alert Weekend Outlook