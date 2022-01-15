Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly cloudy and windy today. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 6PM this evening for strong northwesterly winds, with gusts between 30-40mph likely. Temperatures this afternoon will peak in the upper 30s and 40s but will feel cooler due to the wind chill. Overnight, we’ll drop down into the low 30s, and see highs tomorrow in the low 50s. Sunny skies for tomorrow, but still windy. By Tuesday, our highs are back in the low 70s until another front moves through later in the week. We’ll generally have sunny to partly cloudy skies through the extended forecast period. As of right now, there is no rain in the next seven days; however, that could change. There are some signals we could see rain later next week; I just don’t have confidence at this point to include it in the forecast.

