SFA women get past Sam Houston

Sam Houston State Basketball
By John Wilson
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 4:43 PM CST
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KBTX) - The Sam Houston women’s basketball team lost to Stephen F. Austin 79-46 on Saturday. The Bearkats fall to 5-9 on the season and 0-3 in Western Athletic Conference play.

Damaya Telemaque led Sam Houston in scoring with 11 points. Aiyana Johnson led Stephen F. Austin in scoring with 17 points.

Sam Houston will be back in action Monday hosting Tarleton at Johnson Coliseum. Tip-off is scheduled for 2:00 pm.

