City of Nacogdoches issues boil-water notice for area north of US 259

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (News Release) - Due to loss of pressure, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Nacogdoches, PWS #1740003 public water system to notify all customers in the section of Nacogdoches, from the area North of 259 to Central Heights to boil their water prior to consumption as a precaution (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.).

Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.

To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water for human consumption purposes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.

Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Bart Allen or Ronnie Lyles at (936) 564-5046.

Pictured is a map that shows the area affected by the City Nacogdoches' boil-water notice. (Source: City of Nacogdoches Facebook page) (City of Nacogdoches Facebook page)

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.