Mark in Texas History: Canton remains on wrong site due to survey mistake

Source: KLTV Staff
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 6:21 PM CST
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This week, we feature a historical marker that is, well, misplaced.

In 1850, the Van Zandt County Commissioners Court had to determine a county seat. They bought 320 acres of land from Obey Owens to establish Canton.

A surveyor determined the right site and officials got busy building a courthouse, jail, and post office for the new town.

But three years later, the county discovered an error in the survey and the county seat was actually two-and-a-half miles from the county’s purchased land.

The town was actually on property owned by John Woldert, who donated 160 acres of land to the county. Crisis averted.

So today Van Zandt’s county seat remains on the wrong site. But something must be right as Canton has turned into a regional commercial center, most known for its First Monday Trade Days.

If you’d like to take a look at the documented mistake in history, the historical marker is located at the intersection of Groves Street and North Capitol Street in Canton.

Pictured is a historical marker located near the intersection of Groves Street and North Capitol Street in Canton.
Pictured is a historical marker located near the intersection of Groves Street and North Capitol Street in Canton. (Source: KLTV Staff)

