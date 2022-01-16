Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Owen McCown officially signs with Colorado

Owen McCown
Owen McCown(ktre sports)
By Sevrin Lavenstein
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Many East Texans are familiar with the name McCown, especially those with ties to Rusk High School. Earlier this week, Owen McCown, son of former NFL quarterback Josh, made his signing to the University of Colorado official. McCown was alongside fellow college committed athletes from the Rusk Eagles and his coaching staff for a special ceremony in the gymnasium.

“For the McCown legacy thing, I think it’s just the expectation from us,” said Owen. “You know it obviously started with my dad and all them and hopefully it will go way farther down.”

The younger McCown joins a Buffaloes team that went 4-8 a season ago, and there were some questions as to who would be offensive coordinator at Colorado at the time of his signing. Owen stayed confident in his decision, and both he, his coach, and his father are all proud of his progress and ready to see the next steps.

“When you go out and try to find a quarterback, if you could just make one, he’d be the guy with all the characteristics that he has,” said Rusk Head Coach Thomas Sitton. “I just love him to death and we’re so proud for him and he’s gonna make an impact as soon as he gets on Colorado’s campus”

“I was just thankful to be able to coach the receivers and kind of get an up close look,” said Josh. “I was trying to get those guys there, you know to be in the right spot to deliver the ball and you know I knew I was going to hear from him if they weren’t, and the kids came in and worked hard so it was a very fun year but I’m looking forward to him continuing to grow in that area as a player and develop his skills at Colorado.”

