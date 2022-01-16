Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

REPORT: LSU expected to hire UGA’s Cortez Hankton as WR coach

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU football coaching staff is complete for Brian Kelly in his first year in Baton Rouge as the Tigers are expected to hire Georgia’s Cortez Hankton as their next receivers coach according to The Athletic’s Brody Miller and On3Sports Matt Zenitz.

Hankton, a New Orleans native has spent the last four seasons with the Bulldogs as their receivers coach and passing game coordinator. Hankton played his high school football at St. Aug and then played collegiately at Texas Southern.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI and Texas DPS are assisting a hostage situation at the Congregation Beth Israel in...
FBI assisting with hostage situation at synagogue in DFW area
The FBI and Texas DPS are assisting a hostage situation at the Congregation Beth Israel in...
Captor killed, hostages safe after Texas synagogue standoff, officials say
Officials talk about proposed Amtrak passage through East Texas
David Davis was arrested Thursday after authorities accused him of physically attacking someone...
Garrison man arrested in firearm assault incident
A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City. A lawsuit...
Woman sues Walmart over the pants delivery drivers must wear

Latest News

Bailey Zapp, QB from Western KY, wins
Winner of Earl Campbell Tyler Rose award announced
SFA WAC
SFA football set for four home WAC games, three road games in 2022
College football’s top offensive player with Texas ties will be named as the latest recipient...
College football’s top offensive players vie for coveted Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award
Kevin Sumlin returns to sidelines to be head coach of the USFL's Houston Gamblers
Sumlin returning to Houston to coach USFL’s Gamblers
SECMD19: Texas A&M Head Coach Jimbo Fisher
Texas A&M’s Fisher to Feature on ESPN MegaCast