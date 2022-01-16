Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas and happy Sunday! We are off to a cold start in the upper 20s to lower 30s and our blustery northwesterly winds are making it feel more like the teens and lower 20s, so be sure you bundle up before you hit the road this morning. Lots of sunshine and calming winds this afternoon as highs warm into the lower 50s for most of the area. Clear skies tonight will lead to another cold start tomorrow morning as we flirt with the freezing mark for a few hours before sunrise. Ample sunshine will help lead to a more mild afternoon for our Martin Luther King Jr Day as highs will jump to near 60 degrees. Dry conditions and breezy southerly winds will allow us to warm into the lower 70s on Tuesday before our next strong cold front sweeps through on Wednesday. Some scattered showers will be possible along the front as it moves through.. but unfortunately it looks like most will stay dry once again. We will see yet another big cool down behind this front with mornings dropping into the lower 30s on Thursday and middle 20s for Friday. Clouds are set to increase on Saturday but models are split as to if we will see any form of precipitation or not. Stay tuned to the forecast for next weekend as there could be another chance for some sleet or snow. It is far too early to get into specifics however, so be wary of any graphics you may see floating around on social media. We’ll be watching this set up closely for you and will keep you updated with the latest.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.