City of Crockett hosts event to remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Crockett held a celebration in Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s memory today with their first MLK parade.

Monday morning, Crockett streets acted as a stage for dancers, horses, and bands as they marched in honor of Dr. King.

Kevin Johnson, the organizer of the event, said there’ve been many conversations about putting on a parade in the past, but no one actually put it together until this year.

“You could celebrate it anywhere, but there is nothing like home. You know, having it here at home, it means more,” Johnson said.

Carolyn Mcknight was born and raised in Crockett. She said the event theme of “Unity in the Community” is important.

“The things that Martin Luther King did, not just for the black race, but also for the human race. To all come together and be as one. Everybody is created equally, we all are human beings. So everyone should be treated fairly, everyone should be treated with justice, everyone should be treated with love,” Mcknight said.

Crockett Mayor Ianthia Fisher said they’ve hosted an indoor ceremony on Martin Luther King day in the past.

“This year, we’ve advanced it one step greater, and I’m really excited about it,” Fisher said.

Jenell Lamb said she wishes the city had hosted the event sooner. She said the overall goal is to bring the community together.

“We’ve gotten better a lot better at unifying. Thank God for that. Because at first it was just no good at all. You know we were all separated. Fourth of July was for one color, Juneteenth was for another color, that’s not the way it’s supposed to be. So we’re just trying to bring people together as one, because we all bleed the same,” Lamb said.

Johnson said he plans to make the Crockett MLK parade and celebration an annual event.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.