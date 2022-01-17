Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Plenty of clear skies for the rest of today. Light wind, mild temperatures. On Tuesday, the southerly winds pick up and the temperatures rise into the lower to middle 70s by midafternoon. On Wednesday, we are expecting another cold front to pass through East Texas during the day bringing in a few showers for the northern sections of East Texas and even a few isolated thunderstorms to the southern sections, or Deep East Texas. There is a Marginal Risk (5%) for isolated thunderstorms over Deep East Texas Wednesday afternoon with the passage of this cold front, according to the Storm Predication Center. Once the cooler/colder air arrives, it will stay with us for severe days this time. Well Below Normal Temperatures are expected Thursday through Monday of next week. Lows generally in the middle to upper 20s and highs in the 47s Thu-Sat and then into the middle 50s Sun-Mon. Looks like the winter-feel will be with us for several days...rather than just 1 or 2 days this go round. Have a great Monday.

