Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Icy bridge crash claims the life of Texarkana resident

Troopers arrived to the scene around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning Jan. 16
Troopers arrived to the scene around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning Jan. 16
By Collin Maxwell
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas. (KSLA) - Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers are investigating what lead to a crash on a Intestate 30 bridge.

Troopers where called to the scene of the crash around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning, Jan. 17. The incident occurred about 20 miles from New Boston, Texas.

Troopers say a vehicle was traveling eastbound on Interstate 30. The driver lost control on an icy bridge causing the vehicle to hit the concrete side rails. All occupants where ejected from the car and would be taken to a local hospital. The driver would unfortunately die some short time after.

Investigators were able to identify the body as 58-year-old Connie Sparrow from Texarkana. The crash still remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer arrived to assist with traffic control around 9:50 p.m., when he was approached by ...
Lufkin man set bed on fire because ‘he was being evicted, had nowhere to go,’ police say
The FBI and Texas DPS are assisting a hostage situation at the Congregation Beth Israel in...
FBI assisting with hostage situation at synagogue in DFW area
The FBI and Texas DPS are assisting a hostage situation at the Congregation Beth Israel in...
Captor killed, hostages safe after Texas synagogue standoff, officials say
Officials talk about proposed Amtrak passage through East Texas
Boil water graphic/Photo credit: WDAM
City of Nacogdoches rescinds boil-water notice for area north of US 259

Latest News

Many Crockett residents participated in the MLK parade.
City of Crockett hosts event to remember Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
SFA comes alive late in 86-78 win over Lamar
Tyler Together MLK Event
East Texans gather to celebrate Dr. King, encourage service to others
Unity In The Community
Unity In the Community
North Redland community marches to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.