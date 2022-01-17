Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

NASA: ‘Citizen scientists’ spot Jupiter-like planet

NASA said “citizen scientists” used its data to spot a new planet the size of Jupiter, depicted...
NASA said “citizen scientists” used its data to spot a new planet the size of Jupiter, depicted in this illustration.(Source: NASA/JPL-Caltech/R. Hurt via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – NASA is crediting so-called “citizen scientists” with helping to make a huge discovery in space.

The agency said the citizen scientists collaborated with professional astronomers to discover a planet that’s about the same size as Jupiter, but with about three times the mass.

The planet is about 379 light-years from Earth and is orbiting a star with the same mass as the sun.

The citizen scientists were able to help NASA pin down the planet’s size and mass and track it.

They did so through online volunteer projects that allow anyone to look through NASA telescope data for signs of planets beyond our solar system.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI and Texas DPS are assisting a hostage situation at the Congregation Beth Israel in...
FBI assisting with hostage situation at synagogue in DFW area
The FBI and Texas DPS are assisting a hostage situation at the Congregation Beth Israel in...
Captor killed, hostages safe after Texas synagogue standoff, officials say
Officials talk about proposed Amtrak passage through East Texas
Boil water graphic/Photo credit: WDAM
City of Nacogdoches issues boil-water notice for area north of US 259
KLTV's Jamey Boyum visited the USA Volleyball tournament at Maude Cobb in Longview Saturday....
WEBXTRA: Club teams competing in USA Volleyball tournament in Longview

Latest News

The family of a delivery driver who died last month when a tornado collapsed the Amazon...
Tornado victim’s family sues Amazon over warehouse collapse
Martin Luther King Jr. — pastor, civil rights leader, one of the most beloved figures in the...
On MLK Day, King implores Senate to act on voting rights
Law enforcement teams stage near Congregation Beth Israel while conducting SWAT operations in...
Texas rabbi says he, 2 hostages escaped synagogue standoff
A rabbi taken hostage at a Texas synagogue this weekend is sharing how the hostage-taker talked...
Texas community reeling after synagogue standoff