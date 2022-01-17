Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

North Redland community marches to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

By Donna McCollum
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH REDLAND, Texas (KTRE) - KTRE’S Donna McCollum shares the short, but meaningful march to Mt. Zionia C.M.E. Church in North Redland community.

The annual Martin Luther King gathering in North Redland in Nacogdoches County focuses on the importance of community.

Some residents have passed their land down to future generations for over a century. They take pride in their country homes, they take care of one another in sickness and health, they have days of service, not just on MLK Day, but throughout the year.

They attempt to live daily by the teachings of the reverend and their faith.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI and Texas DPS are assisting a hostage situation at the Congregation Beth Israel in...
FBI assisting with hostage situation at synagogue in DFW area
The FBI and Texas DPS are assisting a hostage situation at the Congregation Beth Israel in...
Captor killed, hostages safe after Texas synagogue standoff, officials say
Officials talk about proposed Amtrak passage through East Texas
Boil water graphic/Photo credit: WDAM
City of Nacogdoches issues boil-water notice for area north of US 259
KLTV's Jamey Boyum visited the USA Volleyball tournament at Maude Cobb in Longview Saturday....
WEBXTRA: Club teams competing in USA Volleyball tournament in Longview

Latest News

North Redland community marches to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
North Redland community marches to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Monday’s Weather: Chilly this morning, sunny this afternoon
Texas A&M students return to campus amid Omicron surge
Texas A&M students return to campus amid Omicron surge
Law enforcement teams stage near Congregation Beth Israel while conducting SWAT operations in...
Texas rabbi: Captor grew ‘belligerent’ late in standoff