Texas Comptroller hosting savings webinar this Wednesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Office of the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts will be holding a webinar this Wednesday.

The webinar is to help Texans with disabilities and their families learn about the Texas able account, which is a tax advantaged savings plan for eligible Texans.

The meeting will be at noon on Jan. 19.

To register for the webinar, click here.

