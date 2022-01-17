Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Tornado victim’s family sues Amazon over warehouse collapse

The family of a delivery driver who died last month when a tornado collapsed the Amazon...
The family of a delivery driver who died last month when a tornado collapsed the Amazon warehouse in central Illinois where he worked has filed a wrongful death lawsuit (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson).(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The family of a delivery driver who died last month when a tornado collapsed the Amazon warehouse in central Illinois where he worked has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

The Madison County action Monday on behalf of Austin McEwen, 26, claims that Amazon failed to warn employees of dangerous weather or provide safe shelter before a tornado slammed the Edwardsville facility Dec. 10, killing McEwen and five others.

McEwen’s parents, Randy and Alice McEwen, allege that Amazon administrators knew severe weather was imminent but had no emergency plan nor evacuated employees from the fulfillment center.

It is believed to be the first legal action taken in response to the deaths.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI and Texas DPS are assisting a hostage situation at the Congregation Beth Israel in...
FBI assisting with hostage situation at synagogue in DFW area
The FBI and Texas DPS are assisting a hostage situation at the Congregation Beth Israel in...
Captor killed, hostages safe after Texas synagogue standoff, officials say
Officials talk about proposed Amtrak passage through East Texas
Boil water graphic/Photo credit: WDAM
City of Nacogdoches issues boil-water notice for area north of US 259
KLTV's Jamey Boyum visited the USA Volleyball tournament at Maude Cobb in Longview Saturday....
WEBXTRA: Club teams competing in USA Volleyball tournament in Longview

Latest News

NASA said “citizen scientists” used its data to spot a new planet the size of Jupiter, depicted...
NASA: ‘Citizen scientists’ spot Jupiter-like planet
Martin Luther King Jr. — pastor, civil rights leader, one of the most beloved figures in the...
On MLK Day, King implores Senate to act on voting rights
Law enforcement teams stage near Congregation Beth Israel while conducting SWAT operations in...
Texas rabbi says he, 2 hostages escaped synagogue standoff
A rabbi taken hostage at a Texas synagogue this weekend is sharing how the hostage-taker talked...
Texas community reeling after synagogue standoff