17-year-old Legacy High School student dies after Friday crash in Tyler

Jason Charles, 24, is in the Smith County Jail following the crash
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler 17-year-old has died after a crash on South Broadway Avenue Friday.

Lillian Thornburgh, of Tyler, died in a Tyler hospital after she sustained serious injuries in a wreck on Broadway Avenue Friday.

According to the Tyler Police Department, at approximately 10:50 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, Tyler police responded to the 2800 block of S. Broadway Ave. following the report of a two-vehicle traffic crash.

Police said a black Chevy Silverado, driven by Jason Charles, 24, of Tyler, hit the rear of a white Dodge Ram driven by Thornburgh. Both vehicles were traveling northbound. This caused the white Dodge Ram to roll and strike a tree.

Police said Thornburgh was taken by ambulance to UT Health by EMS where, on Sunday, Jan. 16, she died from her injuries.

Jason Charles was also transported to UT Health by EMS and was then arrested and booked into the Smith County Jail for Intoxicated Assault. He is held on a $200,000 bond.

Tyler Police detectives and accident investigators are working the case. Charges of Intoxicated Manslaughter are now pending due to the death of the victim.

RELATED: Friday night crash leaves teen hospitalized, Tyler man arrested

