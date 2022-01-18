Crews to conduct prescribed burn in Angelina National Forest

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Officials with the National Forests and Grasslands in Texas and the Angelina National Forest said they will be conducting a prescribed burn Tuesday.

They said long-range drift smoke may affect some of the areas.

The area affected is 1205 acres, near FM 2743 in and around the Caney Creek Recreational area and Sam Rayburn Reservoir.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.