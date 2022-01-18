Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
First Alert: A mid-week cold front will bring us a few strong storms before it gets cold, again

Weather Where You Live
By Brad Hlozek
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The southerly breezes will be in place tonight, leading to a much milder night across the Piney Woods as lows only drop into the upper 50′s to near 60 under partly cloudy skies.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of late day and early evening showers and thunderstorms as our next stout cold front comes calling.  Before the front gets here, it will be a mild day with highs topping out in the middle 70′s.

Some of the thunderstorms that develop late Wednesday afternoon could be on the strong side, with an isolated severe storm not off the table.  If any storms do briefly turn severe, then quarter-sized hail and a strong wind gust will be the main threats, albeit, they are low threats at this time.

Behind the cold frontal passage, cold, northerly winds will usher in a fresh batch of chilly air to the Piney Woods starting Wednesday night.

Thursday will be cloudy and cold with a 20% chance we could see a light rain shower or sleet pellet late in the day.  A disturbance moving atop the cooler air will generate some light precipitation across south-central Texas on Thursday.  With our temperatures staying in the 40′s and the dry air in place, odds are we will not endure any wintry mischief.  If we do see any wintry precipitation at all on Thursday afternoon, it would be short-lived and would not accumulate or cause any issues for us in the Piney Woods.

By Friday, skies will begin to clear out as a cool sunshine will return to close out the week and transition into the upcoming weekend.

This will lead to many nights of sub-freezing temperatures with daytime highs only topping out in the 40′s and 50′s, making for jacket and long-sleeve weather in east Texas for the foreseeable future.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application.  It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates.  It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

