Kennard ISD adjusts schedule to account for school closings

KENNARD, Texas (KTRE) - Kennard ISD announced an extended school instruction day to account for school closings in August and September.

In order to keep holidays and the scheduled school year-end date, the school instructional day starting Jan. 24 will be from 7:45 a.m. to 3:50 p.m.

Texas law requires a minimum of 75,600 minutes and according to the announcement, the district “banked extra minutes”.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.