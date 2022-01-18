Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Nacogdoches County COVID-19 testing sites see uptick in testing numbers

By Donna McCollum
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Individuals choosing to be tested for COVID-19 are definitely picking up in number in Nacogdoches. As the Omicron variant spreads, Tuesday SFA set up a second testing site on the south end of campus. It’s available for students, faculty and staff from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday.

At the end of the week, medical staff will decide if demand warrants the location to remain open. The rapid test results come in approximately 15 minutes. Testing at the SFA clinic on the north end of campus will remain open as usual.

Likewise, testing numbers have increased at the Embry Health mobile unit on North Street in the CVS parking lot. The free service arranged by the city and county is open from 9 a.m. to 4:50 p.m. Monday thru Friday.

KTREs Donna McCollum spoke with testers and recipients about the importance of testing.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer arrived to assist with traffic control around 9:50 p.m., when he was approached by ...
Lufkin man set bed on fire because ‘he was being evicted, had nowhere to go,’ police say
Cracker Barrel to pay $4.3 million to a Tennessee man after serving him sanitizer.
Cracker Barrel ordered to pay $4.3 million after serving Tennessee man sanitizer
North Redland community marches to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard
The FBI and Texas DPS are assisting a hostage situation at the Congregation Beth Israel in...
Captor killed, hostages safe after Texas synagogue standoff, officials say

Latest News

WEBXTRA: Nacogdoches County COVID-19 testing sites see uptick in numbers
WEBXTRA: Nacogdoches County COVID-19 testing sites see uptick in numbers
Kennard ISD adjusts schedule to account for school closings
1205 acres, near FM 2743 in and around the Caney Creek Recreational area
Crews to conduct prescribed burn in Angelina National Forest
More than a dozen vehicles were found beneath the surface of Lake Whitney, and two vehicles...
Several vehicles found in Texas lake during search for man missing 20 years